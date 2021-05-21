Kerala CM assures efficient and transparent governance

Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the state government will be expanding e-Office and e-File to provide more efficient and transparent governance.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-05-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 10:05 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the state government will be expanding e-Office and e-File to provide more efficient and transparent governance. He also said that a global tender will be invited to implement this, which will be completed by 30 September.

"Governance will be made more efficient and transparent in Kerala by expanding E-Office and E-File. A global tender will be invited to implement this, which will be completed by 30 September," Kerala CM said in a tweet. Earlier on Thursday, Vijayan was sworn in as Chief Minister by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for the second term in office at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is Vijyan's second consecutive term in office as the LDF won the polls again, breaking a four-decade pattern of power shifting between it and the UDF alternately. The 76-year-old leader joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964 and was elected as chief minister of Kerala for the first time in 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

