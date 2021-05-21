UP: Youth arrested for sexually harassing minor girl

A youth has been arrested for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. Nitesh (21) misbehaved with the girl on Thursday in a village under Bhopa police station, they said.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 354-(D) and 506, and sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Sub-Inspector Yogender Singh said.

