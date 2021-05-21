Left Menu

ED raids premises linked to Navneet Kalra, others in oxygen concentrators hoarding case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 12:26 IST
ED raids premises linked to Navneet Kalra, others in oxygen concentrators hoarding case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided premises linked to businessman Navneet Kalra and his associates in connection with a recent case of alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators which are being anxiously scoured by those gasping for breath amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Official sources said the searches are being conducted at various locations in the national capital under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids are aimed to gather additional evidence, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate (EC) had recently booked Kalra and others under the anti-money laundering law, taking cognisance of a Delhi Police FIR filed on May 5 after policemen raided some restaurants and premises owned and linked to Kalra.

The police had recovered more than 500 of these life-saving machines from there and it was alleged that they were being hoarded and sold in the black market.

Kalra had denied any wrongdoing and claimed the consignment was kept for regular sale.

He was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a local court here on Thursday. PTI NES SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021