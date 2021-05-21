UP: Man arrested for stoning sister to death in case of honour killing

After a young woman was found dead here earlier this week, her brother was arrested on Friday in a case of honour killing, police said. During investigation, it was found that Sonu killed his 21-year-old sister by stoning her to death after he found her talking to some people on phone, according to SHO Anil Kapervan. Consequently, he was arrested in Almaspur village under New Mandi police station area here, the SHO added.

The woman, who had gone missing from her house since Tuesday night, was found dead in a vacant plot on Jansath road on Wednesday, police said.

