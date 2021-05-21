China says frozen investment agreement with EU mutually beneficial
- Country:
- China
The now frozen investment agreement between China and the European Union is mutually beneficial, and the EU made the wrong decision in sanctioning China, China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a news briefing on Friday.
The European Parliament on Thursday halted ratification of the investment pact with China until Beijing lifts sanctions on EU politicians. Beijing's sanctions were a response to Western sanctions against Chinese officials accused of the mass detentions of Muslim Uyghurs in northwestern China.
