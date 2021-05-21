Elon Musk calls for more dialogue between Russia and U.S.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Friday called for dialogue between Washington and Moscow at a time when their ties are languishing at post-Cold War lows.
"There is a lot of talent and energy in Russia and I think there should be more dialogue and communictaion between Russia and the United States," Musk said via video link at a forum on Russian education in Moscow.
