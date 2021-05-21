French Foreign Minister Le Drian welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:15 IST
- Country:
- France
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian welcomed on Friday a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas and said France was determined to play a key role in trying to secure a political solution to the crisis.
The Egyptian-mediated truce took effect on Friday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reliance seeks permission to fly in Israeli experts for training and installation of rapid COVID-19 identification equipment
France's SocGen beats forecasts in Q1 on trading rebound
Rebound in trading boosts earnings at France's SocGen
Odd News Roundup: Serbian diner thanks those getting COVID shots with plates; Belgian farmer moves border with France by 2 metres and more
Rebound in trading boosts earnings at France's SocGen