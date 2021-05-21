Here is a timeline of the Tarun Tejpal case:

November 7, 2013: Tarun Tejpal, then the editor-in- chief of Tehelka, allegedly sexually assaults a female colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa.

November 20, 2013: Tejpal steps down as the editor- in-chief of Tehelka in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

November 21, 2013: Goa police launch an investigation into the alleged sexual assault by Tejpal.

November 23, 2013: Goa police lodge an FIR against Tejpal in a case of rape and outrage of modesty after the colleague accuses him of sexually assaulting her while they were in Goa to attend a conference organised by the publication.

November 30, 2013: A sessions court denies anticipatory bail to Tejpal, stating that his case lacked merit. He is subsequently arrested and lodged at the Sada sub-jail in Goa.

February 17, 2014: Goa crime branch files charge sheet against Tejpal. The charge sheet reproduces Tejpal's formal apology e-mail to the woman and Tehelka's then managing editor Shoma Chaudhury.

June 16, 2017: Sessions court accepts Tejpal's request for in-camera proceedings and bars media from covering it.

July 1, 2014: Supreme Court grants bail to Tejpal. The apex court observes he spent six months in jail since his arrest on November 30, 2013, and there was no need for his continued incarceration after the filing of the charge sheet on February 17.

September 26, 2017: Bombay High Court refuses to stay framing of charges against Tejpal.

September 28, 2017: Tejpal formally charged with rape and wrongful confinement by the trial court in Goa.

December 6, 2017: Supreme Court asks Goa court to begin trial in the case.

December 7, 2017: Supreme Court tells HC's Goa bench to record evidence in the Tejpal case.

December 12, 2017: Bombay High Court reserves order on Tejpal's plea seeking quashing of rape, other charges.

April 27, 2021: Case listed for judgment but court defers it till May 12.

May 12, 2021: Case listed for judgment but court defers it till May 19.

May 19, 2021: Case listed for judgment but court defers it till May 21.

May 21, 2021: Goa court acquits Tejpal of all charges.

