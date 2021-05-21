Left Menu

Karnataka CM to soon review decision on COVID-19 lockdown extension

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called a meeting with state ministers and senior officials today and tomorrow to review the decision on the extension of lockdown.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called a meeting with state ministers and senior officials today and tomorrow to review the decision on the extension of lockdown. According to Chief Ministers Office (CMO), many ministers and experts have suggested extending the lockdown as the number of deaths and Covid-19 positive cases have increased though testing numbers brought down in Karnataka.

The extension of lockdown in the state will be taken a day before it is scheduled to end on May 24. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government imposed a full lockdown from May 10 as the state was reporting over 10,000 COVID-19 cases every day.

Under the lockdown, essential stores are functional from 6 am to 10 am, and the movement of people has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes. Meanwhile, it reported 28,869 new COVID-19 cases, 52,257 recoveries and 548 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the state health ministry, the total case tally in the state has reached 23,35,524, with 5,34,954 active cases and 23,854 fatalities so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

