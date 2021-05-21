Ukraine backs bill to boost independence of anti-corruption bureau

Ukraine's parliament approved a draft law on Friday to amend legislation governing the work of the national anti-corruption bureau (NABU) to comply with the constitution and the requirements of international partners.

The bill, which was passed in a first reading and needs to be voted on a second time to come into force, aims to safeguard the NABU's independence, a condition for the government to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund under a $5 billion programme.

