Ukraine backs bill to boost independence of anti-corruption bureau
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:28 IST
Ukraine's parliament approved a draft law on Friday to amend legislation governing the work of the national anti-corruption bureau (NABU) to comply with the constitution and the requirements of international partners.
The bill, which was passed in a first reading and needs to be voted on a second time to come into force, aims to safeguard the NABU's independence, a condition for the government to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund under a $5 billion programme.
