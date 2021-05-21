Left Menu

Centre supplies over 1,400 ventilators to Telangana: Union Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:45 IST
Centre supplies over 1,400 ventilators to Telangana: Union Minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has provided 1,405 ventilators to various hospitals in Telangana under the PM CARES Fund, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

Telangana is getting all sorts of aid and cooperation by way of oxygen cylinders, establishing oxygen plants, ventilators, vaccines, PPE kits, N-95 masks and ration to the poor, from the Centre in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the MoS Home said in a press release.

Since independence, until the past eight months, the country had only 19,000 ventilators and depended on imports.

As of now through the initiative of Make in India Government hospitals across the country have been provided with 51,000ventilators from PM CARES Fund, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021