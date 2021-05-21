Left Menu

Bringing treatment to doorsteps of patients will reduce burden on health system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that bringing treatment to the doorsteps of patients will reduce the burden on the health system and he also provided a new mantra in COVID management - 'Jaha bimar, wahi upchaar'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that bringing treatment to the doorsteps of patients will reduce the burden on the health system and he also provided a new mantra in COVID management - 'Jaha bimar, wahi upchaar'. The Prime Minister, while interacting with doctors and officials of Varanasi today through video conference, hailed the initiatives taken.

"Creating micro containment zones and distributing medicines at the doorstep of the people is a good initiative. We have to follow the initiative comprehensively in villages," the PM said. "Bringing doctors, labs and e-marketing companies together to provide a telemedicine facility named 'Kashi Kavach' is also a very innovative initiative," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized the important role played by ASHA and ANM workers in the war against COVID-19 in the villages and urged the health officials to take maximum advantage of their potential and experience. The Prime Minister, during the video conference, lauded Varanasi for fighting efficiently against the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

PM Modi also reviewed the working of various COVID hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of DRDO and the Indian Army. (ANI)

