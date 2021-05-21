Left Menu

Covid-19: Drive-through vaccination facility launched in Ghaziabad

A drive-through Covid vaccination facility has been launched in Ghaziabad for people aged 45 years and above.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:42 IST
Abhishek Singh, the founder of United by blood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A drive-through Covid vaccination facility has been launched in Ghaziabad for people aged 45 years and above. "We recognize immediate and widespread vaccination as a prong in the two-pronged strategy to help with the current situation, the other being community participation in revamping healthcare infrastructure," read a statement from United by Blood, which launched the faility.

Since people will be in their cars, social distancing norms will be automatically followed and in a better fashion. As the second wave of Covid-19 sweeps across India, there is a need for mass scale and rapid vaccination of people.

India currently has three approved vaccines in use i.e. Covishied, Covaxin and Sputnik V. With designated vaccine drive-in facilities outside hospitals and clinics, the stress on the medical staff and infrastructure at hospitals can reduce. As of now, only a few cities like Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal have followed the idea of having drive-through vaccination facilities.

The drive-through vaccination facility is at World Square Mall. Once the dose is administered, the person has to spend a mandatory 30-minute period in a dedicated waiting area under the observation of healthcare professionals. The company will put a real-time live feed on the number of doses available and number of cars in the queue, so that they can plan their drive-in accordingly.

"We are happy that the District Administration Ghaziabad has accepted our proposal and is supporting us. In the coming week, we are opening similar facilities across Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow and other cities. We are very keen to help city authorities and municipal corporations in vaccination of all citizens", said Abhishek Singh, the founder of the initiative to ANI. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that the nationwide cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 19 crores.

"India has achieved a new milestone in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19 crores (19,18,79,503) today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive," read an official release by the Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

