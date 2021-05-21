Left Menu

Railway engineer, his driver killed in road accident: Police

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:04 IST
Railway engineer, his driver killed in road accident: Police
A railway engineer and his driver were killed and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a tractor on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near Asaroga toll plaza under the Kudwar police station area on Thursday night, killing the Innova car driver on the spot, police said.

Four others were rushed to the district hospital from where the railway engineer, Devendra Tomar, 58, a resident of Kanpur, was referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Tomar's driver killed in the accident was identified as Saifi, 24, police added.

