Turkey hopes Gaza truce holds, wants Israel to account for 'crimes'
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey welcomed a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and hopes it will last, but Israel must be held to account for crimes it committed in Gaza the last two weeks, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
The truce took hold on Friday after the worst violence in years.
"In order to prevent a repeat of the pain and tears seen in Palestine, Israel must be held accountable in the international arena for the crimes it committed. A lifting of the inhumane siege it imposed on Gaza must be ensured," the ministry said, calling on the United Nations Security Council to take action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- United Nations Security Council
- Hamas
- foreign ministry
- Palestine
- Turkey
ALSO READ
Hamas issues ultimatum to Israel after Israeli-Palestinian clashes in Jerusalem,
Three rockets launched from Gaza Strip toward southern Israel: Israel Defense Forces
80 Palestinians injured in riots at Israel's Damascus Gate amid turmoil, rocket launched from Gaza
Hamas says hit Israel's Ramon Airport, but no confirmation of rocket fire there
Gaza block collapses after Israeli strike, rocket hits Tel Aviv building