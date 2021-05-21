Left Menu

Turkey hopes Gaza truce holds, wants Israel to account for 'crimes'

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:20 IST
Turkey welcomed a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and hopes it will last, but Israel must be held to account for crimes it committed in Gaza the last two weeks, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The truce took hold on Friday after the worst violence in years.

"In order to prevent a repeat of the pain and tears seen in Palestine, Israel must be held accountable in the international arena for the crimes it committed. A lifting of the inhumane siege it imposed on Gaza must be ensured," the ministry said, calling on the United Nations Security Council to take action.

