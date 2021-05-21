Left Menu

Russian police find buried trove of jewellery from World Cup heist

Russian police said they found more than $2 million worth of diamonds and gems buried in a forest, believed to be a hidden trove from a heist carried out by a Colombian suspect during the 2018 soccer World Cup. Police released pictures of mud-covered plastic bags, filled with rings and brooches, which they said had been recovered in the woods in the city of Kazan, after the suspect, Edgar Alejandro Valero Valero, confessed to hiding them. Valero Valero was arrested in Argentina in 2019 and extradited to Russia earlier this year, the police said in a statement released on Thursday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:25 IST
Russian police find buried trove of jewellery from World Cup heist
Russia flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian police said they found more than $2 million worth of diamonds and gems buried in a forest, believed to be a hidden trove from a heist carried out by a Colombian suspect during the 2018 soccer World Cup. Police released pictures of mud-covered plastic bags, filled with rings and brooches, which they said had been recovered in the woods in the city of Kazan, after the suspect, Edgar Alejandro Valero Valero, confessed to hiding them.

Valero Valero was arrested in Argentina in 2019 and extradited to Russia earlier this year, the police said in a statement released on Thursday. A lawyer for the suspect could not be reached for comment. The jewellery, worth 160 million roubles ($2.2 million), had been stolen while being transported for display at an expo in Kazan, one of the cities that hosted World Cup matches. Russia had waived its normally strict visa requirements to admit thousands of foreign soccer fans to attend the tournament. ($1 = 73.5275 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021