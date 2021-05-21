Left Menu

Another Mumbai cop, Waze's colleague, dismissed from service

Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Hisamuddin Kazi, arrested by the NIA in the case of SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence and the subsequent death of businessman Mansukh Hiran, was dismissed from service on Friday, an official said.Kazi, a former colleague of Sachin Waze in the Mumbai crime branch, was dismissed by the city police commissioner under Article 311 2b of the Constitution which makes it possible to sack a government servant without a departmental inquiry if holding such inquiry is not deemed practicable, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:31 IST
Another Mumbai cop, Waze's colleague, dismissed from service
  • Country:
  • India

Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Hisamuddin Kazi, arrested by the NIA in the case of SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the subsequent death of businessman Mansukh Hiran, was dismissed from service on Friday, an official said.

Kazi, a former colleague of Sachin Waze in the Mumbai crime branch, was dismissed by the city police commissioner under Article 311 (2)(b) of the Constitution which makes it possible to sack a government servant without a departmental inquiry if holding such inquiry is not deemed practicable, he said. Waze, famous as an `encounter specialist', too has been arrested in the case and dismissed from service. Both Waze and Kazi were working in the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai police. An SUV with explosives was found near Ambani's residence `Antilia' in south Mumbai in February this year. Hiran, a Thane-based businessman who claimed that the vehicle had been stolen from his possession a week earlier, was found dead in a creek on March 5. The case was subsequently taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021