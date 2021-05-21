Another Mumbai cop, Waze's colleague, dismissed from service

Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Hisamuddin Kazi, arrested by the NIA in the case of SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the subsequent death of businessman Mansukh Hiran, was dismissed from service on Friday, an official said.

Kazi, a former colleague of Sachin Waze in the Mumbai crime branch, was dismissed by the city police commissioner under Article 311 (2)(b) of the Constitution which makes it possible to sack a government servant without a departmental inquiry if holding such inquiry is not deemed practicable, he said. Waze, famous as an `encounter specialist', too has been arrested in the case and dismissed from service. Both Waze and Kazi were working in the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai police. An SUV with explosives was found near Ambani's residence `Antilia' in south Mumbai in February this year. Hiran, a Thane-based businessman who claimed that the vehicle had been stolen from his possession a week earlier, was found dead in a creek on March 5. The case was subsequently taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

