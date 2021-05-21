UN says it is alarmed at violence in Myanmar's Chin State

The United Nations said on Friday it was alarmed at violence in northwestern Myanmar's Chin State, where thousands of people have been displaced by fighting between security forces and fighters opposed to the junta that took power in February.

"The United Nations calls on security forces to urgently take all necessary measures and precautions to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to adhere to the fundamental principles of distinction, necessity, proportionality and protection," the U.N. office in Myanmar said in a statement.

Advertisement

"We urge everyone involved to facilitate the delivery of relief by the United Nations and all humanitarian partners."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)