Maha: Man killed, dumped in well in Palghar district

The police have recovered the body of a 35-year-old man from a well near a school in Dahanu of Maharashtras Palghar district, an official said on Friday. On being alerted by some local Gram Panchayat officials, the police on Thursday found the body wrapped in a plastic bag and thrown into an unused well, an official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:18 IST
The police have recovered the body of a 35-year-old man from a well near a school in Dahanu of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday. On being alerted by some local Gram Panchayat officials, the police on Thursday found the body wrapped in a plastic bag and thrown into an unused well, an official said. While the body has been sent for post mortem to a local government hospital, a case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

