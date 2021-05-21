Maha: Man killed, dumped in well in Palghar district

The police have recovered the body of a 35-year-old man from a well near a school in Dahanu of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday. On being alerted by some local Gram Panchayat officials, the police on Thursday found the body wrapped in a plastic bag and thrown into an unused well, an official said. While the body has been sent for post mortem to a local government hospital, a case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

