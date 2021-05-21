Left Menu

Delhi records 3,009 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, lowest since April 1

Delhi registered 3,009 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of fresh cases since April 1 this year when the number of single-day cases was recorded at 2,790.

Updated: 21-05-2021 17:18 IST
Delhi records 3,009 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, lowest since April 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi registered 3,009 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of fresh cases since April 1 this year when the number of single-day cases was recorded at 2,790. The positivity rate has also come down to 4.76 per cent over the last 24 hours amid the Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital, which has been imposed since April 19. This is the first time since April 4 that the Delhi's Covid positivity rate has gone below 5 per cent. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.

In the last 24 hours, 252 Covid deaths were registered taking the cumulative death toll in the metropolitan city to 22,831. With 35,683 active cases reported in the last 24 hours, active cases in Delhi has now dropped below 36,000, the lowest since April 11.

The recovery rate in the city is 95.85 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.62 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 7,288 were discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 13,54,445. According to the Delhi health bulletin, 63,190 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 45,685 were RT-PCR tests and 17,505 were rapid antigen tests to detect the presence of Covid virus.

The cumulative positive cases in the state stands at 14,12,959. The cumulative positivity rate is 7.6 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.62 per cent. Meanwhile, 77,594 beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid over the last 24 hours, from which 56,375 took their first dose and 21,219 took their second dose of the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

