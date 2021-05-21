Maha: 4 abscond after killing man in Thane's Kalwa

Four people, including two women, are absconding after killing a man in Kalwa district, police said on Friday.

The man had, on Thursday night, objected to the four sitting and talking loudly near his home in Mafatlal slum colony, after which an altercation ensued, a Kalwa police station official said.

Advertisement

''The four stabbed the man, identified as Sunil Sonawane (27), to death and fled from the spot. Three teams have been formed to nab the four, who are as yet unidentified,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)