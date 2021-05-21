Left Menu

SN Shrivastava appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner

SN Shrivastava, who was holding the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police of the city, informed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday.

Updated: 21-05-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:35 IST
SN Shrivastava, Delhi Police Commissioner (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
SN Shrivastava, who was holding the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police of the city, informed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday. "With the approval of Competent Authority, SN Shrivastava, IPS (AGMUT:1985), presently holding the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi is hereby appointed to the post of Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post and until further orders," the MHA said in its order.

Shrivastava was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner in February 2020. He then succeeded the outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. Shrivastava, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer, had been repatriated to the Delhi Police from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

