Man held for raping two women in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Police has arrested one of the two accused of allegedly raping two women in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

Officers of New Jalpaiguri police station held the man from Adabari ghat area in Cooch Behar district on Thursday night.

Another accused is still absconding and search is underway to apprehend him, police said.

The duo allegedly raped the two women, who are sisters, after calling them to a room on May 11, they said.

The family of the women registered a complaint against the accused persons at New Jalpaiguri police station the following day.

The man is likely to be produced before a local court on Friday.

