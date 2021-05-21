Left Menu

Three held for illegal cattle slaughtering in west Delhi

Three men were arrested on the charge of illegal cattle slaughtering in the national capital, police said on Friday.The accused have been identified as Shanu 23, a native of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, Tanjeem 23 and Mohseen 30, both hailing from Shamli district in UP, they said.Police received information that suspected remains of cattle, that appeared to have been slaughtered, were seen lying in a vacant plot in the outskirts of the Ranhola area in west Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:23 IST
Three men were arrested on the charge of illegal cattle slaughtering in the national capital, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Shanu (23), a native of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, Tanjeem (23) and Mohseen (30), both hailing from Shamli district in UP, they said.

Police received information that suspected remains of cattle, that appeared to have been slaughtered, were seen lying in a vacant plot in the outskirts of the Ranhola area in west Delhi. Subsequently, a case was registered at Ranhola police station under relevant sections of law, a senior police officer said.

Several teams were formed to arrest the suspected persons who were involved in the act. Police succeeded in identifying and arresting three accused, he said.

One car used in the commission of the crime, and knives used for slaughtering animals, were recovered from them, police said.

Further raids to arrest the other accused are underway, they said.

