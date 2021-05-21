Left Menu

Tauktae rains raise Mumbai lake levels; Vihar, Tulsi get 210, 178 mm

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:25 IST
Tauktae rains raise Mumbai lake levels; Vihar, Tulsi get 210, 178 mm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The effect of cyclone Tauktae earlier this week resulted in Vihar and Tulsi lakes receiving 210 and 178 millimeters of rainfall respectively between May 17 and 20, the highest among the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai, civic officials said on Friday.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said Modak Sagar received 102 mm rain, Middle Vaitarna 62mm, Tansa 59 mm, and Bhatsa received 29mm rain during this period, while Upper Vaitarna did not get any rain.

The lake levels went up marginally due to the rains caused by Tauktae, it said.

The seven lakes provide Mumbai with 3,850 million liters of water per day (mld), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021