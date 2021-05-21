Tauktae rains raise Mumbai lake levels; Vihar, Tulsi get 210, 178 mm
The effect of cyclone Tauktae earlier this week resulted in Vihar and Tulsi lakes receiving 210 and 178 millimeters of rainfall respectively between May 17 and 20, the highest among the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai, civic officials said on Friday.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said Modak Sagar received 102 mm rain, Middle Vaitarna 62mm, Tansa 59 mm, and Bhatsa received 29mm rain during this period, while Upper Vaitarna did not get any rain.
The lake levels went up marginally due to the rains caused by Tauktae, it said.
The seven lakes provide Mumbai with 3,850 million liters of water per day (mld), it said.
