World News Roundup: Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally; Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

HK says suspension of rep office in Taiwan due to 'gross interference'

Hong Kong said on Friday its suspension of operations at its Taiwan representative office was motivated by Taipei's "gross" interference in internal affairs, including with its offer to assist "violent" protesters, accusations Taiwan rejected. The tension between Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government and democratically-ruled Taiwan has risen since pro-democracy protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019 and China responded by imposing a sweeping national security law in the city that prompted many activists to leave, some for Taiwan.

Israel and Hamas end battle but police and protesters clash in Jerusalem

A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after the worst violence in years, but clashes broke out around the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem where similar scenes had touched off the conflict. Israel bombardment of Gaza and militant rocket attacks on Israeli towns ceased after 11 days under an agreement mediated by Egypt, but the violence in Jerusalem erupted as Cairo prepared to negotiate with both sides on ways to maintain stability.

Exclusive: In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias

Iran has hand picked hundreds of trusted fighters from among the cadres of its most powerful militia allies in Iraq, forming smaller, elite and fiercely loyal factions in a shift away from relying on large groups with which it once exerted influence. The new covert groups were trained last year in drone warfare, surveillance and online propaganda and answer directly to officers in Iran's Quds Force, the arm of its Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) that controls its allied militia abroad.

Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back

The Spanish interior minister said on Friday he hoped a diplomatic spat with Morocco over an influx of illegal migrants into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta would soon end. Morocco had appeared to loosen its border controls with Ceuta for two days on Monday, letting thousands of migrants pour into the enclave. The move was widely viewed as retaliation for Spain's hosting of Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali.

G20 health summit looks to boost vaccine access, drugmakers to offer cut-price shots

Leaders of the world's largest economies kicked off a global health summit on Friday, where drugmakers were expected to promise cut-price supplies of vaccines for poorer nations to help end the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group of 20 nations looked set to call for voluntary licensing and technology transfers to enable a rapid increase in vaccine production but will sidestep a push from the United States and other nations to waive valuable patents for shots.

Palestinians, Israeli police clash at Jerusalem's Aqsa hours after Gaza truce

Israeli police fired stun grenades towards Palestinians who threw rocks and petrol bombs at officers outside Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, hours after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire in Gaza. Police raids of the compound and clashed with Palestinians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan helped touch off violence between Israel and Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, who after 11 days of fighting agreed to a truce early Friday.

Myanmar junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party -media

Myanmar's junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party (NLD) because of what it said was fraud in a November election, news outlet Myanmar Now said on Friday, citing a commissioner. Myanmar Now said the decision was made during a meeting with political parties that was boycotted by many parties including the NLD.

Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally

A bomb blast killed six people on Friday at a pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan and wounded 13, including the leader of a hardline religious party that organized the event, police said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility. The motorcycle bomb exploded as people dispersed at the end of the rally held in the city of Chaman near the Afghan border in the province of Balochistan, the region's police chief, Jafar Khan, told Reuters by telephone.

BBC under pressure over Diana interview after princes launch scathing attack

The British government vowed on Friday to examine how the BBC was run, after a damning inquiry into how the broadcaster got its bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana and unprecedented criticism from her son Prince William. An independent investigation concluded on Thursday that journalist Martin Bashir lied and deceived to persuade Diana to agree to the interview in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to heir to the throne Prince Charles.

EU to invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine production hubs in Africa

The European Union will invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine manufacturing hubs in Africa, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. The move is meant to make Africa more independent on vaccine production.

