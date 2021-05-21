Left Menu

SC stays HC order terming entire medical system in villages, small cities of UP at God's mercy

It said that High Courts should refrain themselves from passing directions which cannot be implemented.On May 17, the High Court while hearing a PIL over the coronavirus spread and the condition of quarantine centres in the state passed slew of directions while taking into account the death of one Santosh Kumar 64, who was admitted to an isolation ward at a Meerut hospital.The doctors there had failed to identify him and disposed of the body as unidentified, according to a probe report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:38 IST
SC stays HC order terming entire medical system in villages, small cities of UP at God's mercy
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed order of Allahabad High Court in which it said that entire medical system in villages and small cities of Uttar Pradesh is at God's mercy (''Ram bharose'') amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai said that the directions of High Court passed on May 17 shall not be treated as directives but an advice to Uttar Pradesh government. It said that High Courts should refrain themselves from passing directions which cannot be implemented.

On May 17, the High Court while hearing a PIL over the coronavirus spread and the condition of quarantine centres in the state passed slew of directions while taking into account the death of one Santosh Kumar (64), who was admitted to an isolation ward at a Meerut hospital.

The doctors there had failed to identify him and disposed of the body as unidentified, according to a probe report. Santosh had fainted at a hospital bathroom on April 22 and efforts were made to revive him but he died.

The hospital staff could not identify the dead and failed to locate his file. Thus, it was taken as a case of an unidentified body. PTI MNL ABA MNL RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021