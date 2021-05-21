Left Menu

PM CARES proven as life-saver across country during COVID-19 pandemic: Nadda

The PM-CARES fund has proven as a life-saver for many across the country, said Bharatiya Janata Party National (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday, lauding the Centre for its management of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:45 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
The PM-CARES fund has proven as a life-saver for many across the country, said Bharatiya Janata Party National (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday, lauding the Centre for its management of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking at the inauguration of the nationwide COVID-19 help centres of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Nadda said the PM CARES fund is helping in ensuring oxygen across the country.

"The PM CARES fund is helping in ensuring oxygen plants across the country. India has fought a decisive battle against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There was one lab in Pune for testing, now it has crossed 2,500," he said. The party president added, "India has become self-dependent in manufacturing PPE kits. PM CARES fund has proved as a lifesaver for many. 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrator will be bought from PM CARES fund. Research centres too will get funds from it. 18.70 crore doses have been provided to people free of cost."

"Under campaigns of 'seva hi sangathan' and 'mera booth corona mukt', BJP Kisan Morcha is taking responsibility for setting up COVID-19 help desks in rural areas," he said. He further said that 1,250 blood donation camps had been arranged, 3,200 Covid-19 dedicated helpline centres and isolation centres had been established, and three lakh workers are involved in facilitating the vaccination drive.

"We have undertaken 3,000 review meetings," he added. (ANI)

