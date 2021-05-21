UP: Farmer shot dead 5 months after brother's murder

A farmer was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Friday, five months after his younger brother was murdered over a land dispute, police said. The incident took place in front of Janta Inter College in Chirori town under Loni police station area around 11 am when Surendra Singh (52) was on a motorbike with his 14-year-old son Peeyush, they said. Two-bike borne men fired upon their vehicle after which a terrified Peeyush accelerated the motorbike but lost control and fell down. While Peeyush ran away, Singh's leg got stuck in the fallen bike and he was shot on the head which lead to his on-the-spot death, police said. A native of Siroli village, Singh was a witness in the murder case of his younger brother Jainendra who was killed on December 21 last year, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said, adding that he was provided police security after this incident. In the murder case of Jainendra, eight people were sent to jail and his family members had lodged an FIR against Pawan, Sonu, and other unknown persons, police said. Singh was the litigant in the case and the accused party was mounting pressure and threatening him to withdraw the case, they added. His body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said, adding that the assailants will be nabbed soon.

