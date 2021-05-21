Left Menu

Satpal Maharaj provides 200 beds for the Quarantine Center at Prem Nagar Ashram

We are committed to the prevention of COVID-19 in the state. All the officials including the manager of Prem Nagar Ashram were present during the occasion.He further added, Its my humble request to all to wear mask properly, maintain social distancing, regular Sanitization along with the other measures as a prevention measure.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:22 IST
Satpal Maharaj provides 200 beds for the Quarantine Center at Prem Nagar Ashram
  • Country:
  • India

HARIDWAR, India, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shri Satpal Maharaj, Cabinet Minister Government Uttarakhand has launched a 200 bed Quarantine Center at Prem Nagar Ashram, Haridwar.

Addressing the media, Shri Satpal Maharaj said, ''we are starting this 200 bed quarantine center at Prem Nagar Ashram for the needy people of the area. There will be free food and ambulances for all. Prem Nagar Ashram has been contributing from time to time during natural calamities. We are committed to the prevention of COVID-19 in the state.'' All the officials including the manager of Prem Nagar Ashram were present during the occasion.

He further added, ''It's my humble request to all to wear mask properly, maintain social distancing, regular Sanitization along with the other measures as a prevention measure. It our duty too to fight against this virus through these small steps. Besides, I would like to request all to go for vaccination too and also to motivate others for the same. We are going through the difficult time and we will surely come out of it.'' For more details visit :- https://youtu.be/mBJXhLyh_5k https://www.dreamworth.in/ About Satpal Maharaj Satpal Maharaj (born 21 September 1951), an Indian politician, serving as the current tourism, cultural and irrigation minister in the cabinet of Government of Uttarakhand.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021