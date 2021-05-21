At least five trapped as under-construction tunnel collapses in Himachal's Kullu

At least five labourers were trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, police said. The incident took place at Pancha Nullah near Garsa Bhuntar after which rescue teams were rushed there, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. Two ambulances have also been sent to the spot and further details are awaited, said the SP.

