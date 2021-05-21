Left Menu

S N Shrivastava given complete charge of Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:28 IST
Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava was appointed as full-fledged Commissioner of Delhi Police on Thursday, according to an official order.

A 1985-batch IPS officer who is scheduled to retire next month, Shrivastava was holding the post of Delhi Police Commissioner as an additional charge.

The order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Shrivastava has been cleared for holding the post of Commissioner of Delhi Police until further orders.

His name was cleared by the competent authority, the order said.

He was given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner in February last year. Prior to that he was brought in from the CRPF and posted as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of the Delhi Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

