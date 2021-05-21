Delhi Police files chargesheet in Republic Day violence case

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in connection with the case relating to violence at Red Fort on Republic Day. The chargesheet has named Deep Sidhu and others as accused in the case.

The chargesheet was filed before a magistrate in Tis Hazari on May 17. The Court has listed it for May 28 on further hearing on the issue of cognizance. Police has named 16 persons including Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, Maninder Moni, and Khempreet as accused in the case.

The chargesheet said that Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana were among the main alleged conspirators of the violence. Delhi Police has registered a case under various charges dealing with sedition, rioting, violence, attempt to murder, and dacoity. Later the case was transferred to the crime branch of Delhi Police.

The chargesheet runs in around 3000 pages. Names of some farmer leaders are also mentioned in the chargesheet. Police said that Lakha Sidhana and six others are named as absconding accused as they are evading arrest.

Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in this case was later released on bail.Delhi Police has alleged that he allegedly instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and to breach barricades with tractors on January 26. Delhi Police had told the Court that there was video evidence to show that Sidhu entered Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags. Delhi Police also told the court that he was at the rampart of the fort where a flag was raised.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A total of 43 different cases were registered with the crime branch, special cell, and local police, and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence. (ANI)

