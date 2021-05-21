26 J'khand migrant workers stuck due to lockdown in Nepal to reach India on Saturday
Twenty-six Jharkhand migrant workers, stuck in Nepal due to COVID-induced lockdown there would reach India on Saturday and a bus and an ambulance have been sent to Indo-Nepal border to bring them back, the Jharkhand government said on Friday.
These 26 migrant workers from Jharkhand, engaged in a project in Nepal by Larsen & Tourbro, through a contractor, had sent SOS messages including video messages to the Jharkhand government for rescue.
The migrant workers hailing from Dumka district had appealed to the government for rescue, saying they were unwell and stranded in Sindhupalchok district of Nepal.
Former legislator Kunal Sarangi, JMM Legislator Basant Soren took up their cause and Chief Minister Hemant Soren as well as Indian Embassy in Nepal also intervened.
''A prompt action was initiated for the return of migrant 26 workers stuck in Nepal at the instance of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The state government took up the issue with the Nepal government.
''As a result of initiatives, the workers will be returning to Jharkahnd on Saturday,'' a state government official said.
