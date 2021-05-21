Left Menu

26 J'khand migrant workers stuck due to lockdown in Nepal to reach India on Saturday

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:47 IST
26 J'khand migrant workers stuck due to lockdown in Nepal to reach India on Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-six Jharkhand migrant workers, stuck in Nepal due to COVID-induced lockdown there would reach India on Saturday and a bus and an ambulance have been sent to Indo-Nepal border to bring them back, the Jharkhand government said on Friday.

These 26 migrant workers from Jharkhand, engaged in a project in Nepal by Larsen & Tourbro, through a contractor, had sent SOS messages including video messages to the Jharkhand government for rescue.

The migrant workers hailing from Dumka district had appealed to the government for rescue, saying they were unwell and stranded in Sindhupalchok district of Nepal.

Former legislator Kunal Sarangi, JMM Legislator Basant Soren took up their cause and Chief Minister Hemant Soren as well as Indian Embassy in Nepal also intervened.

''A prompt action was initiated for the return of migrant 26 workers stuck in Nepal at the instance of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The state government took up the issue with the Nepal government.

''As a result of initiatives, the workers will be returning to Jharkahnd on Saturday,'' a state government official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021