WTO head urges G20 leaders to negotiate IP waiver

The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday called on the leaders of the Group of 20 nations to make progress in negotiations on a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.

"We must act now to get all ambassadors to the table to negotiate a text," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at the virtual G20 health summit. "We have to sit down and negotiate if we want to save lives."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)