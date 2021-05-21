Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN48 CHINA-TIBET-WHITEPAPER-BORDER-VILLAGES China developing Tibetan border villages near Arunachal Pradesh, Bhutan, Nepal: white paper Beijing: China is ramping up efforts to develop the infrastructure in remote villages located along Tibet's border with India, Bhutan and Nepal, according to a white paper on Tibet issued by the Chinese government on Friday. By K J M Varma FGN59 CHINA-WHITEPAPER-LD TIBET Tibet an integral part of China since ancient times: Chinese white paper Beijing: China on Friday claimed that Tibet has been an integral part of the country since ancient times and blamed British imperialists for cultivating the ''Tibet Independence'' concept. By K J M Varma FGN53 CHINA-TIBET-WHITEPAPER-LD DALAI Dalai Lama's successor has to be approved by Beijing: China's white paper on Tibet Beijing: China on Friday asserted that any successor to the present Dalai Lama should be approved by it, ruling out recognition to any heir nominated by the India-based Tibetan spiritual leader or by his followers. By K J M Varma FGN24 ISRAEL-PALESTINE-3RDLD CEASEFIRE Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire to end days of deadly fighting Jerusalem: Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, bringing to an end 11 days of bombardment, the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza War, that has left over 240 people dead and threatened to destabilise the volatile region.

