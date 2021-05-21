Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

Left Menu

By K J M Varma FGN59 CHINA-WHITEPAPER-LD TIBET Tibet an integral part of China since ancient times Chinese white paper Beijing China on Friday claimed that Tibet has been an integral part of the country since ancient times and blamed British imperialists for cultivating the Tibet Independence concept.

FGN48 CHINA-TIBET-WHITEPAPER-BORDER-VILLAGES China developing Tibetan border villages near Arunachal Pradesh, Bhutan, Nepal: white paper Beijing: China is ramping up efforts to develop the infrastructure in remote villages located along Tibet's border with India, Bhutan and Nepal, according to a white paper on Tibet issued by the Chinese government on Friday. By K J M Varma FGN59 CHINA-WHITEPAPER-LD TIBET Tibet an integral part of China since ancient times: Chinese white paper Beijing: China on Friday claimed that Tibet has been an integral part of the country since ancient times and blamed British imperialists for cultivating the ''Tibet Independence'' concept. By K J M Varma FGN53 CHINA-TIBET-WHITEPAPER-LD DALAI Dalai Lama's successor has to be approved by Beijing: China's white paper on Tibet Beijing: China on Friday asserted that any successor to the present Dalai Lama should be approved by it, ruling out recognition to any heir nominated by the India-based Tibetan spiritual leader or by his followers. By K J M Varma FGN24 ISRAEL-PALESTINE-3RDLD CEASEFIRE Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire to end days of deadly fighting Jerusalem: Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, bringing to an end 11 days of bombardment, the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza War, that has left over 240 people dead and threatened to destabilise the volatile region.

