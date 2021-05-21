Left Menu

U.S. teenager charged in Wisconsin protest shooting to make first in-person court appearance

Kyle Rittenhouse, the U.S. teenager charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Wisconsin last August, is set to make his first in-person court appearance on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:26 IST
U.S. teenager charged in Wisconsin protest shooting to make first in-person court appearance

Kyle Rittenhouse, the U.S. teenager charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Wisconsin last August, is set to make his first in-person court appearance on Friday. The in-person hearing - made possible due to a relaxing of COVID-19 protocols - is expected to focus on scheduling and other routine matters prior to the start of his trial in November.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. CST (1530 GMT) with Judge Bruce Schroeder presiding, according to court records. Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged in Kenosha County, Wisconsin with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

Rittenhouse had traveled on Aug. 25 from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, in a self-appointed role to protect businesses in Kenosha, where the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, had sparked large protests against police brutality and racism. His lawyers have indicated they plan to argue their client acted in self-defense. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021