Left Menu

Russian-annexed Crimea jails man for 11 years for treason

The Supreme Court in Crimea, a peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said it had convicted Ivan Yatskin of state treason and sentenced him to 11 years in jail. "Being a Russian citizen, the defendant was found guilty of handing information that constitutes a state secret to a representative of a foreign country," the court said in a statement.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:55 IST
Russian-annexed Crimea jails man for 11 years for treason
  • Country:
  • Russia

Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea on Friday sentenced a local man to 11 years in prison after he was convicted of passing state secrets to Ukraine. The Supreme Court in Crimea, a peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said it had convicted Ivan Yatskin of state treason and sentenced him to 11 years in jail.

"Being a Russian citizen, the defendant was found guilty of handing information that constitutes a state secret to a representative of a foreign country," the court said in a statement. It did not disclose further details of the offences. The trial was held behind closed doors.

Prosecutors had accused Yatskin, who denies guilt, of passing state secrets to Ukraine's special services, TASS news agency reported. A number of Russian scientists, soldiers and officials have been charged with treason in recent years after being accused of passing sensitive material to foreign countries.

Critics of the Kremlin say the charges are often unfounded and cannot be scrutinised because they are classified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021