Avoid passing orders on COVID-19 that are difficult to implement: SC tells HCs

The Supreme Court on Friday said High Courts across the country dealing with cases related to COVID-19 policy and management should 'not pass orders which are impossible to implement'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Friday said High Courts across the country dealing with cases related to COVID-19 policy and management should 'not pass orders which are impossible to implement'. It also said that High Courts should refrain from dealing with issues that have trans-national and international ramifications.

While appreciating the efforts of various state High Courts judges in hearing Covid-19 cases, it said, "We are of the opinion that High Courts should consider the possibility of directions and the court should avoid passing the orders which are impossible." "We have balanced the order. We don't want to demoralise the High Courts and the state government too," the Apex Court said.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day stayed an Allahabad High Court order that directed the state to provide two ambulances with ICU facilities to each village and noted that the Supreme Court is dealing with pan-India issues. A bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran and also comprising Justice BR Gavai said that all High Courts must ponder over the practicality of their order getting implemented and "not pass orders which are impossible to implement."

The Apex Court was hearing a case involving inhuman conditions at quarantine centers and for providing better treatment to Corona-positive patients across various states, including Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

