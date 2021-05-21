Left Menu

K Lakshminarayanan appointed pro-tem Speaker

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:05 IST
K Lakshminarayanan appointed pro-tem Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, May 21 (PTI): K Lakshminarayanan (AINRC), elected to the territorial Assembly from Raj Nivas segment in the April 6 polls, was appointed the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajanappointed the pro-tem Speaker of the 15th Assembly of the Union Territory on the recommendation of the Chief Minister and AINRC founder N R Rangasamy, said a press release from Secretary to the Assembly R Mounisamy Lakshminarayanan has been holding the Raj Nivas constituency since 2001.

He quit the Congress on February 21 and joined the AINRC. A law graduate, he successfully contested the April 6 polls on the AINRC ticket, defeating DMK candidate S P Sivakumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021