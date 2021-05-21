K Lakshminarayanan appointed pro-tem Speaker

Puducherry, May 21 (PTI): K Lakshminarayanan (AINRC), elected to the territorial Assembly from Raj Nivas segment in the April 6 polls, was appointed the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajanappointed the pro-tem Speaker of the 15th Assembly of the Union Territory on the recommendation of the Chief Minister and AINRC founder N R Rangasamy, said a press release from Secretary to the Assembly R Mounisamy Lakshminarayanan has been holding the Raj Nivas constituency since 2001.

He quit the Congress on February 21 and joined the AINRC. A law graduate, he successfully contested the April 6 polls on the AINRC ticket, defeating DMK candidate S P Sivakumar.

