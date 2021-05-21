SC grants bail to rebel YSR Congress MP in sedition case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to YSR Congress rebel MP, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police in a sedition case over his alleged critical remarks, on a slew of conditions. The Supreme Court asked him to cooperate with the investigation in the sedition FIR registered against him by the Andhra Pradesh police.

A division bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Vineet Saran and also comprising Justice BR Gavai, passed the order today and granted Raju, bail. The apex court said that it is of prima facie opinion that Raju was ill-treated in police custody.

The top court, also in its order today, asked Raju not to interact with media: electronic or print media on any of the issues related to the case registered against him. During the course of the hearing today, the Army hospital at Secunderabad, which examined arrested rebel MP, Raju, told the apex court that he has a fractured toe and swellings from blunt injuries, indicating that the MP could have been tortured by CID police in Andhra Pradesh.

The petitioner (Raju) will cooperate in the investigation. Be present when called upon by the IO, (Investigating Officer) the apex court said in its order today and added that he shall be given at least 24 hours notice by the IO to be present. "Interrogation to be permitted in presence of the advocate who may not be a part of the interrogation," the Top Court said, in its order.

The Supreme Court granted Raju, bail after he furnished a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and security to the trial court within 10 days. The Supreme Court asked Mukul Rohatgi, the lawyer Raju, please don't ask your client to show his injuries to the press because that would be taken very seriously.

No further orders would be passed, the apex court made it clear today. The Supreme Court was hearing the case involving YSR rebel Congress MP, Raju, who has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in a sedition case over his alleged critical remarks

The apex court was hearing the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Raju against the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court which refused to entertain his bail application. The High Court had earlier declined interference, in the matter, saying that Raju should first move the sessions court for bail.

The top court had on Monday ordered the MP, Raju, be medically examined at Army Hospital, Secunderabad. (ANI)

