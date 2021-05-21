Left Menu

SC grants bail to rebel YSR Congress MP in sedition case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to YSR Congress rebel MP, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police in a sedition case over his alleged critical remarks, on a slew of conditions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:10 IST
SC grants bail to rebel YSR Congress MP in sedition case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to YSR Congress rebel MP, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police in a sedition case over his alleged critical remarks, on a slew of conditions. The Supreme Court asked him to cooperate with the investigation in the sedition FIR registered against him by the Andhra Pradesh police.

A division bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Vineet Saran and also comprising Justice BR Gavai, passed the order today and granted Raju, bail. The apex court said that it is of prima facie opinion that Raju was ill-treated in police custody.

The top court, also in its order today, asked Raju not to interact with media: electronic or print media on any of the issues related to the case registered against him. During the course of the hearing today, the Army hospital at Secunderabad, which examined arrested rebel MP, Raju, told the apex court that he has a fractured toe and swellings from blunt injuries, indicating that the MP could have been tortured by CID police in Andhra Pradesh.

The petitioner (Raju) will cooperate in the investigation. Be present when called upon by the IO, (Investigating Officer) the apex court said in its order today and added that he shall be given at least 24 hours notice by the IO to be present. "Interrogation to be permitted in presence of the advocate who may not be a part of the interrogation," the Top Court said, in its order.

The Supreme Court granted Raju, bail after he furnished a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and security to the trial court within 10 days. The Supreme Court asked Mukul Rohatgi, the lawyer Raju, please don't ask your client to show his injuries to the press because that would be taken very seriously.

No further orders would be passed, the apex court made it clear today. The Supreme Court was hearing the case involving YSR rebel Congress MP, Raju, who has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in a sedition case over his alleged critical remarks

The apex court was hearing the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Raju against the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court which refused to entertain his bail application. The High Court had earlier declined interference, in the matter, saying that Raju should first move the sessions court for bail.

The top court had on Monday ordered the MP, Raju, be medically examined at Army Hospital, Secunderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021