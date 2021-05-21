Left Menu

Taliban attacks end short-lived local ceasefire in eastern Afghanistan

The ceasefire - a rare event as fighting ramps up around the country - had begun on Tuesday to allow local people to harvest wheat and students to sit exams. "Unfortunately the Taliban could not keep their promise, they started attacks against Afghan security forces checkpoints," said Malik Wares, a tribal elder in Laghman province's Alingar district.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 21-05-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:44 IST
Taliban attacks end short-lived local ceasefire in eastern Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban insurgents launched attacks in a district of eastern Afghanistan where local elders had brokered a one-month ceasefire, dashing hopes of a temporary truce, residents and officials said on Friday. The ceasefire - a rare event as fighting ramps up around the country - had begun on Tuesday to allow local people to harvest wheat and students to sit exams.

"Unfortunately the Taliban could not keep their promise, they started attacks against Afghan security forces checkpoints," said Malik Wares, a tribal elder in Laghman province's Alingar district. "They will always be guilty before the tribes in Laghman."

The Taliban did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The head of Laghman's provincial council said the fighting had started late on Thursday and the Taliban had also captured another district in the province.

"It is very sad seeing that our efforts are wasted," said Jaber Alkozai, a resident of Alingar. "Initially people, especially farmers, were very happy when the Taliban and local government accepted people's demand for a ceasefire, but now it looks like we have to expect very bad days ahead." Clashes have escalated in Afghanistan as the United States and NATO forces withdraw troops.

Washington, neighbouring Pakistan and other countries have tried to pressure the Taliban to reduce violence, negotiate a peace settlement and announce a ceasefire, but progress has been slow and violence has risen. Foreign forces are set to withdraw by September 11. Analysts and officials say the Taliban is increasing pressure in the east and south of the country where they have a heavy presence, including in Laghman province as they take hold of districts and close in on provincial capitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021