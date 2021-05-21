Left Menu

Teenager charged in Wisconsin protest shooting makes first in-person court appearance

Rittenhouse has been charged with homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded. Rittenhouse had traveled on Aug. 25 from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, in a self-appointed role to protect businesses in Kenosha, where the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, had sparked large protests against police brutality and racism.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:50 IST
Teenager charged in Wisconsin protest shooting makes first in-person court appearance

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Wisconsin last August, made his first in-person court appearance on Friday ahead of trial in November.

Rittenhouse, 18, had been attending court hearings remotely from his lawyer's office but was able to appear in person before Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder for the pre-trial hearing following a relaxation of COVID-19 protocols. The teenager sat to the left of his lawyer and was wearing a blue shirt, navy blazer and black face mask. He did not speak during the hearing, which mainly covered routine matters and lasted roughly 20 minutes.

Schroeder set a few pre-trial deadlines for the prosecutors and Rittenhouse's legal team, including July 1 for any motions and Aug. 1 for a questionnaire for potential jurors. Rittenhouse has been charged with homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

Rittenhouse had traveled on Aug. 25 from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, in a self-appointed role to protect businesses in Kenosha, where the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, had sparked large protests against police brutality and racism. His lawyers have said their client acted in self-defense. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021