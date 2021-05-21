Four workers die, one hurt as tunnel collapses in Himachal's Kullu

Four labourers died and one injured as an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Pancha Nullah near Garsa Bhuntar after which rescue teams were rushed there, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Advertisement

The SP said six labourers were there at the time of the collapse of the tunnel. Four labourers died while one sustained injuries, he added.

The dead have been identified as Babloo from Nepal, Naveen from Darjeeling, Kuldeep from Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur and Amar Chand from Palgi Garsa in Kullu district. Puran Chand of Kullu district has been rescued unhurt.

Two ambulances were sent to the spot for the rescue operation, said the SP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)