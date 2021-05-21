Left Menu

INS Rajput decommissioned after 41 years of service

The keel of the ship was laid on September 11, 1976, and she was launched on September 17, 1977.The ship was commissioned as INS Rajput at Poti, Georgia by I K Gujral, the then Indian Ambassador to the USSR, with Captain Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani as her first commanding officer.The ship was decommissioned in a solemn and low key event due to the coronavirus pandemic when the national flag, naval ensign, and the decommissioning pennant were lowered at sunset time in the presence of Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, the flag officer commanding-in-chief eastern naval command, Commander Madhwal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:26 IST
INS Rajput decommissioned after 41 years of service
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's Kashin-class destroyer INS Rajput, the first warship to be fitted with long-range BrahMos missile, was decommissioned on Friday after 41 years of service.

The destroyer, built by the erstwhile USSR and commissioned on May 4, 1980, had the distinction of being part of both the Western and Eastern fleets.

Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said the warship was decommissioned in a low key event at the naval dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

''In her glorious service to the nation, the ship has been helmed by 31 commanding officers. The ship, since its commissioning, sailed a distance of over 7,87,194 nautical miles which is equivalent to navigating around the world 36.5 times and 3.8 times the distance from Earth to Moon,'' he said in a statement.

Besides BrahMos, the warship was equipped with an array of weapons and sensors including anti-aircraft guns, torpedoes, and anti-submarine rocket launchers.

The ship participated in several key missions in the last four decades, including operation Aman off Sri Lanka that was launched to assist the Indian Peace Keeping Forces (IPKF) and Operation Cactus to resolve a hostage situation off the Maldives.

In addition, the ship participated in numerous bilateral and multi-national exercises. It was also the first Indian Naval Ship to be affiliated with an Army regiment -- the Rajput regiment.

INS Rajput was constructed in the 61 Communards shipyard in Nikolaev (now Ukraine) under her original Russian name ''Nadezhny'', meaning ''hope''. The keel of the ship was laid on September 11, 1976, and she was launched on September 17, 1977.

The ship was commissioned as INS Rajput at Poti, Georgia by I K Gujral, the then Indian Ambassador to the USSR, with Captain Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani as her first commanding officer.

''The ship was decommissioned in a solemn and low key event due to the coronavirus pandemic when the national flag, naval ensign, and the decommissioning pennant were lowered at sunset time in the presence of Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, the flag officer commanding-in-chief eastern naval command,'' Commander Madhwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021