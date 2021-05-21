Left Menu

Man held for killing wife

A man has been arrested for killing his 42-year-old wife by hitting her head with a mattock, police said. The incident took place on Friday morning in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area, they said, adding that the couple had a marital dispute. The body was then shifted to the GTB hospital for post-mortem, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:26 IST
A man has been arrested for killing his 42-year-old wife by hitting her head with a mattock, police said. The incident took place on Friday morning in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, they said, adding that the couple had a marital dispute. The police received a call about the incident after which a team rushed to the spot and found a woman lying in pool of blood at her house, officials said. She has been identified as Anita Sharma, a senior police officer said. The deceased's head was brutally crushed and a mattock was found near the body. Her husband was also present at the spot who confessed to his crime, he said. She was shifted to JPC hospital where she was declared brought dead. The body was then shifted to the GTB hospital for post-mortem, the officer said. During investigation, it was found that the couple had a strained relationship and a matrimonial dispute was going on between them, police said. The deceased had also filed a domestic violence case against her husband Ram Shanker Sharma at Karkardooma Court, they said. The couple has three children -- one son and two daughters. Anita's daughter called her grandfather who later informed the police about the incident. During investigation accused, who is a labourer, has been arrested and investigation is underway, police added.

