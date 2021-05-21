Left Menu

Six arrested for helping man involved in killing two cops: Police

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:26 IST
Six persons, including two women, have been arrested for helping a man involved in killing two assistant sub-inspectors last week in the district, police said on Friday.

Two ASIs, Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinder Singh, were shot dead at the new grain market at Jagraon here on Saturday evening.

The two ASIs had gone to the grain market where they found four people shifting drugs from a truck to a car.

On being challenged by the policemen, they opened fire at them and killed them, the police had said earlier. While the main accused persons behind the killing are yet to be arrested, Ludhiana Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Charanjit Singh Sohal said six people including two women who were helping the killers in their activities were arrested.

“A large number of arms and ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from them,” he said.

“These accused collectively used to help the gangsters in carrying out illegal activities and were also involved in the delivery of various contrabands to the members of Jaipal Singh gang, which planned to hide the arms and ammunition at a safe place,” the SSP said.

He added that further investigations were in progress.

The police had earlier identified four people, including a notorious gangster, allegedly involved in killing the two ASIs, who had gone to the grain market acting on a tip-off about drug smugglers.

