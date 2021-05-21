Exorcist kills, robs woman and son, held

A 39-year-old exorcist was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing and robbing a woman and her son here, police said.

The incident occurred in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Wednesday night when the accused, Rahul, visited their house to perform a ‘Pooja’ (religious activity).

The victims were identified as Umlesh (56) and Ashok (29), who were found dead in their house on Thursday morning, police said, adding the two stayed on the first floor of their house and ran a general store on the ground floor.

According to police, Rahul has performed several rituals in their house in last one year.

During the course of investigation, the CCTV footage of the areas near the building was analysed and Rahul was spotted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northeast, Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

“The location of the victims’ missing phones was traced near Indirapuri-Loni in Ghaziabad and he was arrested,” he added.

The accused told police that he got to know Ashok last year and performed rituals at his house several times.

On Wednesday as well, he was there on Ashok’s request, who was depressed because of some family clash and wanted a private ritual for its redressal.

“The accused got tempted by the jewels in Ashok’s cupboard. He deliberately organised the Pooja at night,” the DCP said.

He spiked their water during the prayers, the officer said, adding that when Umlesh pointed to Ashok losing consciousness, Rahul told her that it was the effect of chanting and sent her downstairs to get something from their shop. “When she returned, she found that Rahul had strangulated Ashok. Hearing her scream, he strangled her as well using her dupatta. Later, he ran away with all the jewellery and cash,” he said.

Police have recovered Rs five-six lakh, four mobile phones and some jewels from his possession.

