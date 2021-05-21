Drug peddler arrested in Jammu, heroin seized

Police here on Friday arrested a suspected drug-peddler from the outskirts of Jammu city and seized 100 gram heroin from him, officials said.

On receiving a specific input regarding the transportation of drugs, a police team intercepted a person at Jhajjar Kotli and recovered 100 grams of heroin from him, they said.

Wazir Ahmed was arrested and a case was registered against him, they said. Further investigation is underway.

