Drug peddler arrested in Jammu, heroin seized
Police here on Friday arrested a suspected drug-peddler from the outskirts of Jammu city and seized 100 gram heroin from him, officials said.
On receiving a specific input regarding the transportation of drugs, a police team intercepted a person at Jhajjar Kotli and recovered 100 grams of heroin from him, they said.
Wazir Ahmed was arrested and a case was registered against him, they said. Further investigation is underway.
