Two arrested after 'pet' lion injures boy in Pakistan

Two men have been arrested after their ''pet'' lion apparently attacked and injured a 10-year-old boy in a sprawling residential area in Pakistan's Karachi district, police said.

Saad Aslam and Roshan Khan were arrested after their ''pet'' lion caused wounds to the boy on his abdomen and leg.

Advertisement

“The boy is out of danger now as the incident took place a few days back but we took action after a video of the incident went viral on social media,” a senior police official said.

“The arrested persons include the owner and his guard,” Gulberg Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammed Azhar Khan Mughal said.

“The pet lion attacked the boy without provocation near the house of the owner when his brother had brought the lion out of the house,'' Mughal said.

He said after the incident, the owner had transferred the lion to his farmhouse outside Karachi but the animal has now been taken in for protection.

Sanita Gulzar Ahmad, daughter of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, this month had submitted a public interest petition for the enforcement of animal rights and also challenged the legality of Section 12 of the Punjab WildLife Act 1974, which authorises individuals to keep and raise wild animals in private capacity.

Lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi, on behalf of the petitioner, had argued that due to the insertion of Section 12 in the Act, most wild animals had been kept by people for entertainment purposes without proper supervision and welfare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)